BJP puts up stupendous show in Haryana, Cong faces rout; Hooda among losers

(Eds: Updating with another results, other details) Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) The ruling BJP was Thursday night set to make a clean sweep in Haryana, winning eight out of the 10 seats and leading in the remaining two.While it would be the BJP's best ever performance in Haryana, carved out as a separate state in 1966, the Congress was facing a likely rout after a gap of 20 years, as per results declared for eight seats and latest trends made available by Election Commission around midnight.In 2014, BJP had won seven of the eight seats it contested, while INLD had won two and Congress one.In 2019 election, the Modi juggernaut continued propelling ruling BJP in Haryana to the top spot. Many exit poll projections for Haryana also proved right as they had forecasted a stupendous performance by BJP.Of the 11 women fray out of a total 223 candidates, only BJP's Sunita Duggal managed a win from Sirsa reserved seat from where she defeated state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar by a margin of 3,09,918 votes.BJP's local leader from Panipat and state general secretary Sanjay Bhatia surprised many with his massive win from Karnal seat by a margin of 6,56,142 votes over his nearest rival and sitting Congress MLA Kuldeep Sharma.Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar was set to register a massive victory over Congress' Avtar Singh Bhadana as he was leading by over 6.38 lakh votes.Another Union minister in contest Rao Inderjit Singh retained his Gurgaon seat, winning by a margin of 3,86,256 votes over Congress' Ajay Singh Yadav. Among the major upsets for Congress was former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda losing from Sonipat to BJP's sitting MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik by 1,64,864 votes.His defeat has dealt a further blow to Congress, which was eyeing electoral gains with assembly polls barely four months away.BJP had made violence which broke out during Jat quota stir in Haryana in 2016 a poll issue, blaming Hooda's supporters of "burning Haryana".Another senior leader Kumari Selja lost from Ambala reserved segment to sitting MP Rattan Lal Kataria by a margin of over 3.42 lakh votes.Congress' three-time MP Deepender Singh Hooda was the only candidate who remained in a neck-and-neck fight from the Rohtak seat right till the end.As results from the constituency had not been declared by midnight, turncoat Arvind Sharma, a former Congress MP who had joined BJP ahead of elections, was maintaining a slender lead.In "tsunami" as CM Manohar Lal Khattar put it while commenting on BJP's performance in Haryana, parties like INLD, JJP-AAP and BSP-Loktantra Suraksha Party alliance, too, had to bite the dust at the hustings.However, comparatively BSP and JJP performed better than INLD and AAP.BJP's great show saw its vote share surge in comparison to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. As per the results and trends available around midnight, BJP's vote share was nearly 58 per cent as against Congress' 28.44 per cent. INLD, which was decimated, had a vote share of 1.90 per cent.AAP, which contested on three seats, had a vote share of 0.36 per cent while BSP's share was 3.64 per cent. Share of NOTA votes was 0.33 per cent.BJP in Haryana continued its winning momentum from previous elections, something which is likely to come as a boost to party's prospects in the assembly polls, which are due in October.Khattar hailed BJP-led NDA's performance in LS election and gave credit to PM Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and state government's pro-people policies for the stupendous show.BJP's previous best was in 2014 when it had won seven seats of the eight it contested while its then ally Haryana Janhit Congress unsuccessfully contested two seats.In 1999, when it was in an alliance with INLD, BJP had won five seats, while the remaining five were won by its ally. That year, Congress had suffered a rout.Except Hisar, from where sitting MP Dushyant Chautala of newly-formed JJP finished at second spot behind Union minister Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh, Congress was at second place in remaining nine seats.Opposition INLD's political graph continued to be on downslide as it suffered electoral debacle with party candidates performing poorly on all 10 seats and sitting MP from Sirsa, Charanjeet Singh Rori, being among the losers as the party candidates were relegated to fifth spot on many seats.JJP, formed after INLD split, which contested on seven seats and left three for AAP, comparatively performed better than O P Chautala-led party ending up at the third spot on more than half the seats it contested.However, AAP, which had lost all 10 seats in 2014, again disappointed losing all the three seats it contested that included Faridabad, from where its state unit chief Naveen Jaihind was in the fray.BSP, which fought on eight seats and left two for its ally the LSP to contest, was at the third spot on six seats.Members of Haryana's famous political families, who lost included Bhupinder Hooda (Sonipat), Shruti Choudhary (from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh), granddaughter of former chief minister Bansi Lal, Bhavya Bishnoi (from Hisar), grandson of former CM Bhajan Lal, both belonging to the Congress.Sitting MP from Hisar Dushyant Chautala, great grandson of Devi Lal, who had launched JJP after a vertical split in INLD owing to a family feud, lost to BJP's Brijendra Singh, bureaucrat-turned-politician and son of Union minister Birender Singh. Dushyant's brother Digvijay Chautala, a JJP candidate, lost from Sonipat while their cousin Arjun Chautala, son of senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala, lost from Kurukshetra. PTI SUN VSD KJ