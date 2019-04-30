BJP questions Rahul Gandhi over Home Ministry's notice on his citizenship status

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Describing Rahul Gandhi as a "man of mysteries", the BJP Tuesday questioned the Congress president over the Home Ministry's notice on his citizenship status asking which is real - "Rahul Gandhi London wale or Lutyens wale".Attacking the Congress president, the BJP said the entire Rahul Gandhi's citizenship saga is a story of three Cs - citizenship, confusion and clarification.The Home Ministry has served a notice to Rahul Gandhi, asking him to clarify within a fortnight his "factual position" on a complaint questioning his citizenship status.In a letter, the Home Ministry said it has received a representation from BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in which it has been brought out that a company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in 2003 with Rahul as one of its directors. Addressing a press conference at the party office, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said there are questions about Rahul Gandhi's citizenship and asserted that "if you create a confusion you have to clarify."He said these questions are based on authentic documents."Rahul is synonym of confusion and he has become a man of mysteries. We would like to ask him which one is real - Rahul Gandhi London wale or Rahul Gandhi lutyens wale," Patra said. PTI JTR NAB TDSTDS