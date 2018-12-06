BJP, Ram Jethmalani resolve issue of his expulsion, urge court to end suit

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday approached a Delhi court with a joint application to end a pending suit relating to his expulsion from the BJP.Jethmalani had filed the suit against the BJP for expelling him in 2013. He had also sought Rs 50 lakh in damages.The BJP and 95-year-old Jethmalani said in the joint plea that a decree be passed in terms of amicable settlement between them as BJP president Amit Shah has expressed "regret" over the senior lawyer's expulsion from the party.The application is likely to come up for hearing on Friday before Additional District Judge Sumit Dass. The plea said "during the pendency of the suit the President of Defendant no. 1 party Amit Shah along with the General Secretary of Defendant no. 1 party Bhupender Yadav called upon the plaintiff (Jethmalani). "During the said meeting the President and the General Secretary expressed their sincere regret at the expulsion of the plaintiff vide the order dated May 28, 2013 passed by the Parliamentary Board of Defendant no. 1."The joint plea was filed through advocate Ashish Dixit, representing Jethmalani, and Manik Dogra, appearing for the BJP. It said Shah and Yadav acknowledged the contribution of Jethmalani to the party and that he has been the founding vice president of BJP and has worked tirelessly towards its growth. It said pursuant to the meeting, the party through its general secretary has issued a letter on November 3, asserting the facts stated in the application. "The plaintiff acknowledges the gracious conduct of Amit Shah, President of Defendant no. 1 and Bhupender Yadav, General Secretary of Defendant no. 1. "It is submitted that the parties have amicably settled the lis before this court and therefore have filed the present joint application seeking passing of decree in view of the letter dated November 3...," the application said.Earlier in 2013, the BJP had expelled him from the primary membership of the party for six years for breach of discipline. PTI SKV RT