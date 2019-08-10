BJP registers 8.5 lakh primary members in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Aug 10 (PTI) The BJP has registered 8.5 lakh primary members in Uttarakhand during the party's ongoing membership drive. State BJP president Ajay Bhatt chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the party's membership drive, state unit media in-charge Devendra Bhasin said. The party had set itself a target of making 15,000 active members in the state, he said. The party extended the membership drive till August 20, he said. Earlier, it was scheduled to end on August 11. The party also decided to hold a number of programmes on August 16 throughout Uttarakhand to mark the first death anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. PTI ALM SMN