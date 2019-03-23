BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The BJP Saturday announced the names of its 102 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, including the party's senior leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna in Bihar and national spokesperson Sambit Patra from Puri in Odisha. The party fielded Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jayant Sinha, Shripad Naik from Morena (Madhya Pradesh), Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), North Goa seats respectively. Party leader Anurag Thakur has been renominated from Hamirpur. Veteran party leader and sitting Kangra MP Shanta Kumar has been denied tickets. Kishan Kapoor will replace the octogenarian leader as the BJP nominee from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh. With these 102 names, the party has announced the name of its 286 candidates so far for the election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on 11 April and ending on 19 May. The counting will take place on 23 May.The names for the first two phases have been cleared by the BJP's central election committee (CEC), headed by its chief Amit Shah and including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party announced the 102 names separately on Saturday. The names of its 17 candidates were shared with media by the BJP in a joint press conference with its allies in Patna.The party is contesting on 40 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar in alliance with JD(U) and LJP, where both BJP and JD(U) will fight on 17 seats each and LJP on remaining six.The big names which were announced on Saturday includes Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who will be now the party's candidate from Patna replacing film actor and sitting MP Shatrughan Sinha.The party also announced the candidature of its national spokesperson Sambit Patra from Puri, where Modi's name was also speculated as the candidate.The party has also changed the seat of Union Minister Giriraj Singh from Nawada to Begusarai in Bihar. The BJP had on Thursday released its first list of 184 candidates for the elections to 543-member Lok Sabha. Names of Modi and Shah figured in the list with the prime minister being fielded from Varanasi, the constituency he currently represents in the Lok Sabha. The highlight of the list was the party's decision to field Shah from Gandhinagar in place of its veteran leader L K Advani. PTI JTR SMNSMN