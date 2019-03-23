scorecardresearch
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The BJP has released its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls containing 36 names, which included 23 nominees for Andhra Pradesh where polling will be held in the first phase on April 11. The list announced late on Friday night also contained names of six candidates for Maharashtra and five for Odisha. Also, one candidate each for Assam and Meghalaya has been announced in the list. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra will contest the general election from Puri parliamentary constituency in Odisha. PTI JTR NSDNSD

