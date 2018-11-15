BJP releases 3rd list of candidates for Telangana polls

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The BJP Thursday released its third list of candidates for the Telangana assembly polls.The party, which is going it alone in the December 7 elections to the 119-member assembly, had earlier released two lists of 66 candidates.Party chief Amit Shah had kicked off the partys campaign for the Telangana polls on September 15 at Mahabubnagar and had addressed another rally at Karimnagar last month. The BJP had five MLAs in the recently dissolved state assembly and all of them have been renominated. PTI NAB GVS