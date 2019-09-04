BJP releases short film as part of its campaign on repealing Article 370 provisions

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday released a short film as part of its campaign to seek people's support on the Union government's move to revoke provisions of Article 370 to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status.The film was released in the presence of BJP working president J P Nadda and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is convenor of the committee to coordinate this campaign.The near-10-minute film highlights the party's long-held views against Article 370, calling it a "historic blunder" which, it added, worked against democracy and development while fuelling terrorism.It blames country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the problems in the Valley, saying he handled the merger of Jammu and Kashmir with India while Sardar Patel successfully saw to integration of all other states into the Union.The BJP never flinched from its position on the issue and nullified Article 370 in the first session of Parliament after it came back to power with a strong mandate, according to the video.The saffron party has launched a month-long campaign to reach out to masses and prominent citizens to spread its message on the issue and seek their support. PTI KR KR SOMSOM