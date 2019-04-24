BJP removes Udit Raj from social media groups, hours after the disgruntled MP joins Congress

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Delhi BJP's social media and IT cell in-charge Wednesday directed his team to remove Udit Raj from the party's social media groups, hours after the disgruntled MP joined the Congress. Raj joined the Congress after meeting party president Rahul Gandhi this morning after the BJP replaced him from the Northwest Lok Sabha constituency and fielded Punjabi sufi singer Hans Raj Hans."As you know now that Udit Raj has joined the Congress, so kindly remove his and associates mobile numbers from your groups and broadcast list so that our information is not shared with them," a message sent by Neelkant Bakshi, co-incharge, social media and IT cell of the Delhi BJP, to his team members said.On Wednesday, Raj tweeted he would not have been "hurt" had the BJP told him earlier that he would not be given a ticket. On Tuesday, he had said the BJP might have decided to drop him for protesting against the apex court's order that nullified the stringent provisions of the Dalit protection law. PTI VIT PR PR TDSTDS