BJP resorting to pseudo nationalism: Congress MP Pradeep Tamta

Pithoragarh, Mar 22 (PTI) Congress MP Pradeep Tamta, who wants to contest from Almora, accused the BJP government on Friday of resorting to "pseudo nationalism" to win elections. Addressing a press conference in Almora, the Congress leader alleged that the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre has been a "total failure" on development front. "It has failed to provide employment to the youth and stop migration from the hills. Due to lack of jobs in the hill regions of the state, migration has increased manifold over the last five years," the Rajya Sabha MP said. "As it has failed on development front it is resorting to pseudo nationalism for votes," he alleged. Replying to a question, he alleged that local BJP MP Ajay Tamta had failed to fulfil the promises he had made to the people of Almora Lok Sabha constituency during the last parliamentary elections. "The BJP MP could neither construct Tanakpur to Bageswar rail line nor could start construction of a border motor road from Tanakpur to Jauljibi in Pithoragarh," he said. Asked if he is being given ticket from Almora seat this time, the Congress MP said he was fully hopeful. "The BJP in Almora failed to open the science city it promised last election and local MP could not sanction budget for the Shilp Sansthan (traditional crafts centre) to be opened at Gurura banj in Almora," he said. Asked what he will do for the development of the constituency if he gets a ticket and is finally elected, he said setting up a central University in Almora will be his priority. Stabilising air services from the Naini Saini airport in Pithoragarh and having a branch of AIIMS at Almora will also be among his priorities, he added.