BJP-RLD supporters clash in Muzaffarnagar

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal clashed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, police said. A roadshow by the RLD reached Nona Kheri village under Titawi area when BJP supporters allegedly confronted it. The confrontation turned into a violent clash in which a number of vehicles were damaged, the police said. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Cases have been registered against supporters of both the parties under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, it added. RLD chief Ajit Singh will contest against sitting BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan and eight others for the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat, where polls will be held in first phase on Thursday. PTI CORRHMB