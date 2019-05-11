BJP, RSS & Modi have hatred for my family: Rahul Gandhi

Shujalpur, May 11 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday alleged the BJP, RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hatred in their hearts for his family, but he would continue to hug the PM as hate could only be defeated by love. He also said the ongoing election was a fight between two ideologies- that of the Congress, and of the BJP and the RSS on the other. Gandhi was addressing an election rally here for Congress candidate and folk singer, Prahlad Tipaniya, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Dewas seat. "BJP, RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have hatred for my family and our job is to remove it. He (Modi) speaks with hatred and anger about my father, my grandmother and my great grandfather, but I go and give them a 'jhappi' (hug). You are a prime minister and you must remove hatred and work with love," Gandhi said. "They should know that hatred can only conquered by love," he added. Referring to Congress' poll promise 'NYAY' scheme, he said it would revive the country's economy as it will increase people's purchasing power. He also said the Congress will provide 22 lakh government jobs after coming to power at the Centre. Gandhi said the agriculture loans of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, including the kin of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have been waived by the Congress government in the state. The loan waiver was promised by Gandhi before the MP Assembly elections last year and it is widely believed to have played a key role in the party's victory in the state after a gap of 15 years. PTI MAS ADU LAL NP RCJ