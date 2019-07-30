BJP-RSS combine flagrantly using power to silence opponents: AIDWA on Unnao rape victim's accident

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The BJP-RSS combine is flagrantly using its power to silence opponents, the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) alleged on Tuesday, terming the accident involving the Unnao rape victim a "murder".In a statement, the AIDWA listed the circumstances in which the Rae Bareli accident occurred that left the rape survivor and her lawyer seriously injured and two family members dead."It is shocking that the police who have been posted to protect her informed imprisoned BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of her travel plans, as alleged in the FIR. The accused has been giving them death threats on phone calls from jail for not withdrawing the case," it said."It is deeply disturbing that the BJP-RSS combine is flagrantly using their power to even go to the extent of committing murder to silence their opponents. Two aunts of the girl died," the statement said, adding that the AIDWA team visited them at the hospital.It also said that the the recent events in the Unnao rape case clearly demonstrated the "brazen exercise of muscle and money power to cover up misdeeds by high-ups under the BJP-RSS regime" in Uttar Pradesh. "Under the circumstances, the involvement of accused MLA Sengar, who is now in jail but wields great power even from prison, is strongly suspected and an FIR has been lodged against him and 10 others for murder, attempted murder and criminal conspiracy."The BJP has not yet taken any action against their rape-accused MLA nor has expelled him from the party.The RSS-BJP regime in Uttar Pradesh and the country have been flouting all democratic norms, and intimidating and terrorising all opponents in blatant attempts to force them into submission," the AIDWA alleged. PTI ASG IJT