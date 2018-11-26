BJP, RSS raking up Ayodhya, Sabarimala issues to garner votes: AIKS

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Left-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha on Monday alleged that the BJP and Sangh Parivar were raking up issues like Sabarimala and Ram temple to divert people's attention from real issues. The peasant outfit, which is gearing up for a protest in the national capital by Left affiliated groups on November 29 and November 30, demanded that a special session of Parliament be convened to discuss farmers' issues. "BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have totally failed to deliver on the promises made to farmers and the toiling masses and are resorting to raking up issues like Sabarimala, Ram Mandir and whipping up communal frenzy," Ashok Dhawale, president of AIKS, told reporters. He alleged that the the saffron outfits were "seeking to divert attention from the real issues by raking up divisive issues". "Our united struggle over farmers' demands has helped in positioning this positive agenda against the divisive agenda," said Dhawale. Hannan Mollah , general secretary of AIKS, alleged "that six months before every general election, the BJP and Sangh Parivar have raked up Ayodhya temple issue" . "The BJP has no intention of resolving the Ram Mandir issue. ... It was the rural masses which had voted the BJP to power. Seeing the mood of farmers and rural masses against it , the BJP and Sangh Parivar have hatched a new ploy to seek vote on communal lines but people will not be fooled," he said. PTI DMB ASG RT