BJP sacks Uttarakhand leader over sexual harassment charge: Sources

(Eds: Updating story) Dehradun/New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The BJP has decided to remove a Uttarakhand general secretary over allegations of sexual harassment by a former party worker, sources said. "The party leadership has taken cognisance of the entire issue and appropriate action will be taken as per the set procedure, state BJP president Ajay Bhatt told PTI. Other sources said the leader has been removed from his position. An official announcement, however, is yet to be made. Asked about the allegations against Uttarakhand BJP general secretary (organisation) Sanjay Kumar, the state unit media cell head Devendra Bhasin told reporters the party is aware of them and is looking into them. The harassment took place six months ago, it is alleged. There has been no formal complaint, party leaders said. "Whatever I know about the incident is through the newspapers. As the matter involves a general secretary it would not be proper for me to comment on it unless I hear from the leadership," Bhatt said. PTI ALM KR PR ASH