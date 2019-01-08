BJP says AGP pulling out of Assam govt will have no impact, threatens Congress, KMSS

(Eds: Updating with details) Guwahati, Jan 8 (PTI) Exuding confidence in winning most number of Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the BJP Tuesday said the Asom Gana Parishad pulling out of the ruling coalition will have no impact.BJP's state unit chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass also threatened the Congress and Akhil Gogoi's Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, saying the party has 27 lakh workers andnobody should provoke it."In 2014, we fought alone and won seven seats. Today we have partnership with BPF. Also Rabha, Tiwa, Sonowal and other indigenous groups have allied with us. So, AGP leaving us will not affect and we will get 11 seats," Dass said.As Asom Gana Parishad or AGP walked out of the NDA, the BJP is now left with the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) and the sole Independent MLA in the assembly as allies.Dass said both the parties had bad experiences during the recent rural polls in the state and he had sent a report to party chief Amit Shah on it. "Amit Shah and Ram Madhav had said they would discuss it after a few days in Guwahati. But the AGP decided to end the relationship before that. So, we have nothing to comment on it," he said.In the panchayat elections held in December, the BJP bagged 42 per cent of total seats, while the Congress came second. Even the Independents got more seats than the AGP.On the 11-hour Northeast shutdown over the Citizenship Bill, Dass said BJP's office in Golaghat was vandalised and alleged that it was the handiwork of Congress workers."We warn the Congress and the KMSS that do not provoke us. We have 27 lakh workers, we are in the government, we won in panchayat polls. If any untoward situation happens, then the Congress and the KMSS will be responsible," he said.Dass also urged the government to take stern action against those perpetrating violence.The All Assam Students' Union has every right to raise their voice on the Citizenship Bill and Assam Accord as they were one of the signatories after leading the six-year long agitation from 1979 to 1985, he told a press conference."But what did the Congress do? Why Akhil Gogoi is shouting? He was just a three-year-old child (at that time). The Congress and the KMSS have no right to talk about the Bill," he said."The Bill will give citizenship to those people who are already here. They trusted Pakistan and stayed in Bangladesh during partition, but had to leave due to persecution. The Bill is not only for Assam, but for the entire country," Dass said.He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passing the Bill in Lok Sabha as per the 2014 election manifesto of the BJP.Asked if the Citizenship Bill will violate the Assam Accord's Clause-5, which talks of detection, deletion and deportation of illegal migrants, Dass said it has already been violated many times with earlier amendments of the Citizenship Act, 1955."Once the Bill is implemented, (AIUDF chief) Badruddin Ajmal can never be the chief minister of Assam," Dass said. Without elaborating he said, "Everybody knows about his party's base."On the recently formed nine-member committee by the Centre, Dass demanded that 1951 be made as the base year for definition of Assamese to provide safeguards under the Clause-6 of the Accord.He said, "This will strengthen the Assamese society with protection to culture, language and other important aspects. The implementation of its recommendations will make Assam a fortress of genuine Assamese people." PTI TR NN SOMSOM