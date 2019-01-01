BJP says Modi demolished oppn's motivated agenda, Cong finds PM full of rhetoric

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completely demolished the "motivated agenda" of opposition parties with his comprehensive interview broadcast Tuesday by television channels, the BJP said, as the Congress alleged that it was "fixed and full of rhetoric".Hitting back at the Congress, BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said it is not surprising that it was "desperately working overtime" to negate the positive message of the prime minister's comments.In his reaction to Modi's interview, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala termed it as, "bereft of ground reality, 'Jumlas' (rhetoric) galore, Modiji's interview looks like a parody"."Nation suffers - DeMo, Gabbar Singh Tax (GST), bank frauds, black money, Rs 15 lakh in every account, corruption in Rafale deal, price rise, national security imperilled, farm distress, and 'acche din'," he said.Congress leader Anand Sharma alleged that it was a "fixed interview".In his counter-offensive, Kohli said, "It is a comprehensive, detailed and candid interview in which the PM has spoken on a wide range of issues that have been in the media space for some time. This interview completely demolishes the motivated agenda of opposition parties and vested interests that seek to malign the sterling performance of his government."Echoing similar sentiments, another BJP spokesperson, Shahnawaz Hussain, said,"All the false narratives that the opposition was trying to build for many months were demolished by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in just one interview. That's the power of truth and commitment." With Modi indicating that his government is not considering an ordinance to pave the way for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya as long as the matter is in court, BJP ally JD(U) said it feels vindication as it has always maintained that the contentious issue can be resolved either through a judicial process or a consensus among different groups. "We welcome the prime minister's comments. It is a victory of our party's ideology," JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said.In an interview broadcast by various television channels, Modi talked about a host of issues including the surgical strikes, the Ram temple's construction and personal attacks on him by the Congress. Modi also attacked the Congress leadership of politicising and delaying the legal process in clearance of Ram temple construction. PTI KR SKC JTR KR ANBANB