BJP seeks action against Kamal Nath for "influencing" voters in MP polls

Bhopal, Nov 28 (PTI) The BJP Wednesday petitioned theElection Commission and sought action against Congress leader Kamal Nath for "influencing" voters before casting his ballot during the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.In its complaint to the poll body, the BJP said Nath,accompanied by his friends, before casting his ballot in apolling booth at Chhindwara, showed his palm, the electionsymbol of his party, and thus influenced the voters there.The act amounts to "influencing" voters and violates the model code of conduct, a release by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said here.Besides, the BJP lodged another complaint with the Election Commission (EC), stating polling personnel faced a lot of hardship in opening EVMs, delaying start of voting at several places.The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) malfunctioned one after another in multiple booths and due to unavailability of their replacements, the polling process was affected by three to four hours, the ruling party said in the release.Due to this, many voters returned home without castingtheir ballots, it said.A BJP delegation met EC officials here and lodged thecomplaints.The saffron outfit demanded re-polling in booths where, according to the party, the voting was hampered for a long time due to EVM malfunctioning.State Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao said theyhave sought the Chhindwara district returning officer's reportin connection with the BJP's complaint against Nath."After getting the inquiry report, we will proceedaccordingly," he said. Asked about the BJP demand for re-polling at booths hit by reported EVM malfunctioning, the CEO said observers will examine it and thereafter, forward their reports to the poll body. "According to our knowledge, the voting was notabandoned for more than two hours due to EVM malfunction in any part of Madhya Pradesh," he said. Nevertheless, the EC will rely on observers' reports inthis connection, Rao added. PTI LAL RSY SRY