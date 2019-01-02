BJP seeks Rahul's apology for mocking Modi interview

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The BJP Wednesday demanded Congress president Rahul Gandhi's apology for terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's televison interview "staged" and that it was conducted by a "pliable journalist".In a late night statement, BJP media head Anil Baluni defended the journalist who interviewed Modi and said Gandhi's attack on the media person was reflective of the Congress' mindset about journalists in general."This has been the Congress' mindset about independent journalism. Rahul Gandhi's DNA is of the Emergency. His party has a history of throttling journalism. He should apologise to the country's journalists for his petty remarks," he said. Gandhi had in his speech in the Lok Sabha said Modi gave a "staged interview" and mocked it again at his press conference. "Did you see the prime minister's interview yesterday? He was laughing. Pliable journalist (was interviewing). She was questioning and also giving prime minister's answers," he said. PTI KR SRY PYK SRY