BJP seems to be schizophrenic: Akhilesh Yadav on PM's blog

(Eds: Adding background) Lucknow, Mar 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief AkhileshYadav Saturday termed the BJP "schizophrenic" and alleged that the party tries to co-opt icons like Mahatma Gandhi, B RAmbedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia but follows people who these leaders disagreed with.The remarks by the SP chief came in response to PrimeMinister Narendra Modi's blog in which he dubbed the effortsof regional parties to form a grand alliance with the Congressas "reprehensible", saying socialist ideologue Ram ManoharLohia would be "horrified" as most of these parties claim tobe his followers.Accusing the BJP of practising double standards, Yadavwrote on Twitter, "I wonder which principles are being spoken of. The BJP seems to be schizophrenic.""On the one hand they try to co-opt Gandhi Ji, BhagatSingh, Sardar Patel, Dr Ambedkar and Dr Lohia and on the other hand they follow people who these leaders opposed anddisagreed with."In a blog to mark the 109th birth anniversary of Lohia, Modi alleged, "Today those parties that falsely claim to be Dr Lohia's followers are desperate to form an opportunistic 'maha-milawat' or adulteration alliances with the same Congress (which Lohia opposed). It is both ironical and reprehensible."The Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal-Secular, RashtriyaJanata Dal and Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal, whichwill merge with the RJD after the Lok Sabha polls, claim to follow the socialist ideology. On the other hand, Modi said Lohia would be "proud" ofthe NDA government led by the BJP for following his ideas.Hitting out at the Congress, Modi said whenever Lohiaspoke, the Congress "trembled with fear".He said Lohia had once claimed that during the Congress regime neither agriculture and industry nor the Army improved. PTI NAV RAXRAX