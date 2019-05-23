BJP set to win all 4 seats in Himachal

Shimla, May 23 (PTI) The BJP is leading on all the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh, according to the latest Election Commission trends. In Shimla, BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap is leading with over 2,46,000 votes against Dhani Ram Shandil of the Congress, a state election officer said. Sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur is leading with over 2,71,000 votes against Ram Lal Thakur of the Congress in Hamirpur. In Mandi, sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma is leading with over 2,18,000 votes in Mandi against Aashray Sharma of the Congress. BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor is leading with over 3 lakh votes against Pawan Kajal of the Congress in Kangra. Observing the trends of counting, it seems BJP is all set to repeat its last time performance of winning all the four seats of the hill-state this time too. PTI DJIHMB