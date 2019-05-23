scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

BJP set to win all four seats in HP as leading over 2.35 la'

Shimla, May 23 (PTI) The ruling BJP is leading in all the four Lok Sabha seats- Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur and Shimla - in Himachal Pradesh, a state election officer said.In Mandi, the sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop of BJP was leading by over 2,37000 votes against his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of Congress, he added.Kangra: BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor of BJP was ahead by 3,05,000 votes against his nearest rival Pawan Kajal of Congress. Hamirpur: Sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur of BJP was leading by over 2,93,000 votes against his nearest rival Ram Lal Thakur of Congress, the official said.Shimla seat: BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap of BJP was forging ahead with 2,64,000 votes against his nearest rival Col Dr Dhani Ram Shandil of Congress. PTI DJI PTI TVSTVS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos