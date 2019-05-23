BJP set to win all four seats in HP as leading over 2.35 la'

Shimla, May 23 (PTI) The ruling BJP is leading in all the four Lok Sabha seats- Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur and Shimla - in Himachal Pradesh, a state election officer said.In Mandi, the sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop of BJP was leading by over 2,37000 votes against his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of Congress, he added.Kangra: BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor of BJP was ahead by 3,05,000 votes against his nearest rival Pawan Kajal of Congress. Hamirpur: Sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur of BJP was leading by over 2,93,000 votes against his nearest rival Ram Lal Thakur of Congress, the official said.Shimla seat: BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap of BJP was forging ahead with 2,64,000 votes against his nearest rival Col Dr Dhani Ram Shandil of Congress. PTI DJI PTI TVSTVS