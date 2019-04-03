BJP Shamli MLA, Cong leader booked for poll code violation

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) BJP MLA Tejendra Nirwal and Congress leader Imran Masood have been booked here for poll code violation, officials said Wednesday. A case was registered against BJP's Shamli MLA Tejendra Nirwal for making objectionable remarks during a rally of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at Jhinjhana town on Tuesday, Circle Officer Rajiv Kumar Tiwari said. The case was registered on a complaint by sector magistrate Amit Kumar, he said. In another incident, ex-Congress MLA Imran Masood was booked for poll code violation on a complaint by sector magistrate Dharmender, the officer said. Masood is also accused of making objectionable statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election meeting of the Congress, Tiwari added. PTI CORR SRY