BJP should be called Bharatiya Jumla Party: Sisodia on Modi's speech

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Delhi on Wednesday as "jumlebaazi" (rhetoric), saying the real name of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should be 'Bharatiya Jumla Party'. The Aam Aadmi Party said Modi could not even tell five development works that had been implemented by his seven Delhi MPs. "Modi ji you forgot the mention of the fifth political tradition of jumlapanti. Fifteen lakh, full statehood, promise to stop terrorism and stopping black money all turned out to be 'jumlas'. The real name of the BJP should be Bharatiya Jumla Party," Sisodia tweeted. The AAP pointed out that as per the current constitutional set-up, the prime minster and the central government have a very special role in the administrative scheme of Delhi, saying they are directly responsible for land (Delhi Development Authority), police, services and public order in Delhi. "That's the very reason that PM cannot run away from Delhi but just delivering a JUMLA-filled speech for Delhites. He should have presented his report card of last 5 years for Delhi," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a statement. "We spoke to a lot of traders and shopkeepers, they are so disappointed because Modi ji offered no solution for Sealing. People expected him to promise a legislation or Ordinance to stop Sealing but Modi ji is not even promising," the AAP said. On land aspect, the AAP said 60 per cent of the people of Delhi live in unauthorised colonies, but Modi did not explain why the government had "deliberately" stalled regularisation process of these colonies. The AAP said Modi did not tell the people of Delhi why he and the lieutenant governor created "continuous hurdles" for every welfare scheme for Delhites. "He did not explain why doctors, teachers, officers are not being recruited in Delhi in spite of over 2 lakh vacancies," the statement said. "Sadly, Prime Minsiter could not tell even five development works which have been implemented by his seven Members of Parliament." The AAP said law and order is a serious issue and pointed out that the Delhi police is directly under Modi. "There is large scale corruption in the Delhi police and Delhi police needs large scale recruitment, but Modi ji did not even mention the solution for this critical issue," it added.