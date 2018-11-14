BJP shows video purportedly featuring Kamal Nath, says it exposes Cong's real face

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Armed with a video clip purportedly featuring Congress leader Kamal Nath, the BJP Wednesday alleged that it showed the opposition party's "hatred" towards the RSS and Hindus.In the video, Nath, the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, is purportedly seen telling a group of Muslims to be cautious about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) campaign and that his party will deal it with after the November 28 state Assembly polls.Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here, party spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the video exposed the real face of the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi's "fancy-dress Hinduism"."A video of top Congress leader Kamal Nath is circulating on the social media, in which he is talking to a group of Muslim clerics and telling them you do not worry, we will take care of the other community and the RSS," he said.It exposed the "real, divisive" face of the party and its "hatred" towards the Sangh and especially towards Hindus, Patra claimed.It also showed the real face of the "fancy-dress Hinduism" practised by the Congress president, who claimed to be a "janeu-dhari" Hindu, the BJP leader said.The "janeu" is a sacred thread worn by Brahmins.The Congress is in a direct fight with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, the results of which will be announced on December 11. PTI JTR RC