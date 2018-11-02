BJP slams Mamata over her response to Assam killings

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The BJP slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday over her alleged attempt to link the killings of five people in Assam by suspected militants with the National Register of Citizens exercise, calling it a "shameful" effort to do politics over dead bodies. Condemning the attack on Thursday, Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress chief, wondered if the attack was related to developments around the National Register of Citizens (NRC).Her comments are "shameful", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary and party in-charge for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya said."Innocents were killed by terrorists and this must be condemned unequivocally. It is shameful that a chief minister is trying to do politics over dead bodies of innocents," he said.Three members of a family were among five people shot dead by suspected ULFA (Independent) gunmen while two others were injured at Kheroni in Assam's Tinsukia district Thursday night. PTI KR SMN