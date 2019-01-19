BJP spoke of fighting corruption and resorted to horse-trading the same day: Kumaraswamy

(Eds: Redrafting story and adding background, details) Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Saturday hit out at BJP for speaking about fighting corruption and resorting to horse-trading on the same day in the southern state.Kumaraswamy was referring to a recent political situation in Karnataka when two independent MLAs announced on January 15 they were withdrawing support to his government, leading to the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition and the BJP trading charges against each other of poaching their MLAs.The move had reduced the ruling coalition's strength to 118, but still it was in the safe zone in the 224-member assembly."Democracy is being reduced to a number game ... Legislators are being treated as commodity," Kumaraswamy said the united opposition rally of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee here."The BJP talked about its fight against corruption in its (January 11-12) national executive (national convention in Delhi) and on the same day it resorted to horse-trading in Karnataka, revealing its double standards," he said.Stating that India is one of the strongest democracies in the world, the Karnataka chief minister said, "but today we are witnessing a day where the democratic government (at the Centre) is led by some undemocratic persons.""India is at a crossroads. Unity in diversity is our strength which is protected by our Constitution. But the present government at the Centre is trying to destroy it," he said.Kumaraswamy said that demonetisation has taken a toll on the poor and those in rural areas have been affected the most."It is unfortunate that the Union government has turned deaf and mute to the needs of people ... It is turning a blind eye to the plight of people," Kumaraswamy said.The present government at the Centre gives incentives, tax rebates and subsidies to industries, but farmers are treated differently, he added.Kumaraswamy said the country has seen emergence of strong regional parties since Independence and they have played important roles to protect the interest of their states and their peoples.M. Karunanidhi had done a lot to protect the interest of Tamil Nadu, in Uttar Pradesh SP and BSP are doing a "great job", N Chandrababu Naidu has done a lot for Andhra Pradesh, he said.Mamata Banerjee is a role model for the women of the country, Kumaraswamy said, adding, she has empowered those in her state. PTI PNT AMR KK ABHABH