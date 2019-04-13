BJP Srinagar candidate gets show-cause notice for poll code violation

Srinagar, Apr 13 (PTI) The election authorities in Srinagar have issued a notice to BJP candidate from the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency Sheikh Khalid Jehangir for violating the poll code by interacting with first-time voters at a hotel here.Jehangir had Friday posted pictures on Twitter of BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav interacting with the first-time voters in Srinagar."Shri @rammadhavbjp ji interacts with first time voters in Srinagar. He told the first time voters that those who cast their votes in Kashmir so far were only being remembered during votes and are being forgotten after the elections are over," Jehangir had tweeted. Taking note of the meeting, the additional deputy commissioner of Srinagar, who is the nodal officer of the model code of conduct (MCC), issued a show-cause notice to Jehangir on Friday."You have reportedly held an interactive session with the first-time voters at Grand Palace, Srinagar, on April 12 without seeking prior permission from the District Election Officer, Srinagar, which clearly envisages that the expenses incurred thereof were also concealed," the notice said.The notice granted Jehangir 24 hours to explain his conduct."As your action is in violation of the model code of conduct and the guidelines issued by the Election Commission on two accounts one, you have not sought prior permission, and second, your conduct leads to the concealment of expenditures thereof you are accordingly directed to explain your conduct within 24 hours failing which it would be brought to the notice of the Election Commission for appropriate action," the notice read. PTI SSB IJT