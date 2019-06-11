BJP stages protest at DJB office over water woes in city

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Drama ensued at the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) office after a BJP delegation led by former Union minister Vijay Goel Tuesday staged a sit in at the water department's headquarters, demanding that the utility find an immediate solution to "water woes" of the national capital. The delegation had come to meet DJB CEO Nikhil Kumar but went on to stage a protest in the building, saying they will not leave the precincts till they "resolve the problem of water in Delhi".DJB officials locked doors to prevent the protesters from moving up to the CEO's room.The protestors also raised slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is also the chairman of the Delhi Jal Board. "They have no clue as to how many complaints they have received. They don't have any knowledge about the areas where people have been getting contaminated water or no water at all. They have no plans to resolve the crisis. We have gheraoed the CEO office, will not let him leave tonight," Goel said. BJP MLA O P Sharma said they have asked the DJB to resolve the problem related to sewer and water. He also alleged that the DJB kept the protestors captive. "They have no answer to our questions. We had come here at 4:30 pm, but they locked the doors after we entered. I am a sugar patient and had a tough time coming out of the building," Sharma said.Rejecting the charge, DJB vice-chairman Dinesh Mohaniya said the BJP was politicising the issue. PTI GVS PR KJKJ