BJP stages protest outside Kamal Nath's residence over his UP-Bihar remark

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Workers of Delhi BJP's Purvnachal Morcha Tuesday staged a protest and blackened the nameplate of newly elected Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a protest over over his statement against people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, outside his residence here. The protesters gathered outside Nath's residence on Tughlaq Road here and raised slogans demanding that he should apologise to people of UP and Bihar. Nath, after taking office on Monday, told reporters that his government will incentivise industries that give 70 per cent jobs to locals in Madhya Pradesh. He also claimed that people from UP and Bihar got employment in the state at the cost of the local population. It seems Nath immediately forgot the Constitution of which he took oath as a chief minister, said Manish Singh, president of Delhi BJP's Purvanchal Morcha. "The Constitution allows people of the country to go and settle in any part of the country and take up any livelihood means of their choice," he said. PTI VIT AQS