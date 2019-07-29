BJP 'steamrolling legislations' through Lok Sabha: Cong

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Congress on Monday accused the government of trying to "steamroll legislations" through Lok Sabha that will have "far reaching consequences for the country". Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also alleged that "the government is seeking to take away the rights of citizens and trying to convert the country into a police state". "In a very autocratic manner, in a very high handed manner, they are trying to steamroll legislations through the House, it will have far reaching consequences for the country," he told reporters here. Tewari also questioned the manner in which some opposition members are defecting to the BJP and said they are trying to create a majority in the Rajya Sabha, "The BJP government is one by one trying to finish all democratic institutions in the country. It is not just ending democracy in the Lok Sabha, but an attempt is made to end democracy in the entire country," he alleged. The Congress leader said 60 per cent bills presented in 15th Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009 have gone for Parliamentary scrutiny while 71 per cent of total bills were sent to Standing Committees during 16 Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014. He alleged that during 2014 to 2019, this has fallen to 26 per cent and the government though its brute majority is pushing through legislations without proper scrutiny."It is unfortunate that the BJP government is attempting to convert Parliament into a debating society," he said.He said that during last month-and-a-half when the new Lok Sabha was constituted, standing committees have not been formed and no bill is being sent for legislative scrutiny to the standing committees.Referring to some of the bills brought by the BJP government, the former union minister said the Dam Safety bill brought in Lok Sabha is "a brazen encroachment on federalism." "But such is the extent of centralization that they are not even sparing village ponds. They want to control village ponds also," he noted. PTI SKC RCJ