BJP successfully implemented almost all its 2014 poll promises: Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The BJP has successfully implemented all its promises made in its 2014 election manifesto, except those that needed constitutional amendments for which the party required a majority in the Rajya Sabha, BJP national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe claimed Friday. Unveiling 'This is how BJP Walks the Talk' -- a report card of the ruling party in the social and science and technology sectors prepared by the Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC), Sahasrabuddhe said, "We believe in empowerment and not entitlement. The focus is now on deliverance." According to the report, Rs 17 crore loans have been provided under Mudra Scheme, 35 crore bank accounts have been opened under Jan Dhan Yojana and three crore houses have been electrified under Saubhagya scheme. "Only goal perhaps which BJP has not been able to meet was Article 370, basically those which need constitutional interventions which we cannot do without a majority in the Rajya Sabha. Other than that I think we have robustly managed to achieve all our goals," said the BJP leader who is also a Rajya Sabha MP and Director of PPRC. He also said that the "Leftist mentality" of having a law for everything needs to change. "This is why RTE came, Food Security Act came...So this rights based narrative has played a significant role in our country since the beginning. It is very attractive as well as populist. But on the ground it is different. For example RTE which was formed after so much discussion, had to be improved in merely five years...the informality of education has been almost finished off. Under RTE they are illegal...They made the Act in a hurry, it didn't seem well thought-out," he said. PTI ASG SMN