BJP surging ahead in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 23 (PTI) The BJP was ahead in 23 seats in Rajasthan while its alliance party RLP and the Congress were leading in one seat each, according to Election Commission trends.The BJP had contested 4 seats and its alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) headed by former BJP leader Hanuman Beniwal, contested one seat. Of the total 25 seats, the Congress is leading in only one seat of Bharatpur, according to the Election Commission.The BJP is leading in Ajmer (Bhagirath Chaudhary), Alwar (Balak Nath), Banswara (Kanakmal Katara), Barmer (Kailash Chaudhary), Bhilwara (Subhash Chand Baheria), Bikaner (Arjun Ram Meghwal), Chittorgarh (Chandra Prakash Joshi), Churu (Rahul Kaswan), Dausa (Jaskaur Meena), Pali (PP Chaudhary), Rajsamand (Diya Kumari), Sikar (Sumedhanand), Tonk Sawaimadhopur (Sukhbir Singh), Udaipur (Arjun Lal Meena). The BJP is also ahead in Ganganagar (Nihal Chand), Jaipur (Ramcharan Bohra), Jaipur rural (Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore), Jalore (Devji Patel), Jhalawar Baran (Dushyant Singh), Jhunjhunu (Narendra Kumar), Jodhpur (Gajendra Singh), Karauli-Dholpur (Manoj Rajoria), Kota (Om Birla).RLP candidate Hanuman Beniwal is leading in Nagaur.PTI SDA DVDV