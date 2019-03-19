BJP to hold Vijay Sankalp rallies in all 25 LS seats in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 19 (PTI) The BJP will hold Vijay Sankalp rallies in all 25 parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan on March 24 and 26, a party leader said on Tuesday.Public meetings will be organised by national and state leaders in 10 Lok Sabha seats on March 24 and the remaining constituencies will be covered on March 26, BJP leader Omkar Singh Lakhawat said. He said BJP national vice president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Vijay Goel, C R Chaudhary, Haryana minister O P Dhankad and deputy leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore are among those who will address the rallies. PTI AG DPB