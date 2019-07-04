BJP to launch membership drive on Jul 6

Dehradun, Jul 4 (PTI) The BJP will launch its membership drive in Uttarakhand as in the rest of the country on July 6.Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and BJP vice president and party's Uttarakhand in-charge Shyam Jaju will launch the drive in Dehradun.State BJP president and Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt will launch the drive in Haldwani along with party general secretary Rajendra Bhandari and national vice president Dushyant Gautam.Similar programmes to launch the drive will also be held at 11 other places in the state by a host of prominent party leaders including former Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Tehri MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah and Pauri MP Tirath Singh Rawat, said the chief of membership drive in the state, Khajan Das. The party has set a target of making 100 new members at every booth during the drive.One will have to make 50 new party members and give seven days compulsorily as 'sadasyata vistarak' to become an active member of the party, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the party's country-wide membership drive from Varanasi on July 6. PTI ALM RAXRAX