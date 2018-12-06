BJP to move division bench of HC for holding rally on Friday

Coochbehar (WB), Dec 6 (PTI) After the Calcutta High Court said it cannot grant permission to the BJP at this stage to hold a rally in Coochbehar on Friday, the party Thursday decided to move a division bench of the court requesting a go-ahead to its rath yatra.A single bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty earlier in the day directed that the rally stands deferred till the next date of hearing on January 9, observing that the prayer of the BJP for permission to hold the 'rath yarta' cannot be granted at this stage.Reacting to the court order, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "We have full respect for the judiciary."We have decided to move to a division bench of the Calcutta High Court requesting the court to grant us permission for the rath yatra."BJP president Amit Shah was scheduled to kickstart the party's 'Save Democracy Rally', comprising three rath yatras, in the state. PTI PNT KK ZMN