BJP to organise condolence meetings at all district headquarters on Sunday

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The BJP will organise condolence meetings across the country on Sunday to pay tributes to the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack. The party has also asked its elected members and office bearers to attend the exercise. The party's media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said the condolence meetings will be held at all district headquarters. Party workers will also resolve to take a pledge for a decisive battle against terrorism, Baluni said. The party said in a statement that it stands with the families of the martyred and noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that their sacrifice will not go in vain. BJP president Amit Shah had also asserted that terrorists will be given a befitting reply by security forces and rooted out, the statement added. Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district. PTI KR DPBDPB