BJP to raise issue of Somnath Bharti abusing woman scribe in special session of Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Opposition parties Friday continued their attack on AAP MLA Somnath Bharti for allegedly hurling abuses at a woman journalist, with the BJP saying it will raise the issue in one-day special session of the Delhi Assembly. The Mahila Congress staged a protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party's office at DDU Marg here. "Bharti's behaviour with the woman anchor of a private TV news channel was utterly disgusting and revolting. He is a repeat offender," said Delhi Mahila Congress president Sharmishtha Mukherjee. Bharti had apologised to the anchor in a tweet, saying that his words were not targeted towards her. BJP's Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said he will raise the issue in the special session called by the AAP government on Monday. Gupta also attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issue, alleging that he was defending Bharti."He is defending Somnath Bharti instead of taking strict action against him for his misbehavior with the woman journalist," Gupta said. Bharti was booked Wednesday on charges of hurling abuses at the woman journalist. The FIR against the AAP MLA was registered in Noida on a complaint lodged by the scribe. PTI VIT VIT SNESNE