BJP to torch symbolic bonfire of Kejriwal govt's 'failures and unfulfilled promises'

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The BJP hit back at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi over its demand for full statehood to the city, on Tuesday, with Union minister Vijay Goel saying he will lit a symbolic bonfire of "unfulfilled promises and failures" of the Kejriwal government.Goel slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issue of full statehood, saying there was "no possibility of statehood owing to antics and drama of Kejriwal."Earlier Tuesday, Kejriwal charged BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "betraying" people on the issue of full statehood to Delhi. He said he and other senior party leaders will burn the BJP manifesto which promised full statehood to Delhi, at AAP office on Wednesday.Another BJP leader, its Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, said Kejriwal has "strongly damaged" the cause of full statehood by "trying to stop" the Republic Day parade in 2014 and by repeatedly "attacking" constitutional institutions.During his "dharna" near Rail Bhawan in January 2014, Kejriwal had threatened to flood Rajpath, the venue of Republic Day parade, with lakhs of protesters, on the issue of women safety.Tiwari also hit out at AAP, saying the ruling party talked about women safety when several of its MLAs were charged with crimes against them.Goel, a former Delhi BJP president, said, "I will hold Holika Dahan (ritual bonfire before Holi) at Jantar Mantar, and torch a tower made of newspaper advertisements of Kejriwal government. Placards listing unfulfilled promises of Arvind Kejriwal will also be torched."The Union minister said Kejriwal government gave so many advertisements on inaugural of development works, adding "What was this government doing for last four years that they have to give newspaper advertisements on inauguration of sewer lines and roads in unauthorised colonies."Both Tiwari and Goel charged the AAP with raising the full-statehood issue to hide "failures and unfulfilled promises" of its government in Delhi.