BJP to win 350 LS seats, says Khattar at KMP inauguration event

Gurugram (Har), Nov 19 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar claimed Monday that the BJP would again form government at the Centre by winning 350 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He said the party will sweep all 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The BJP would win 350 Lok Sabha seats... and all the 10 Lok Sabha seats from Haryana," Khattar said. Addressing a public meeting at Sultanpur village in this district, Khattar said Modi's 11th visit to Haryana after the NDA came to power at the Centre in 2014 reflects his "deep association" with the people of the state. Last month, the prime minister had unveiled a 64-foot-tall statue of peasant leader Sir Chhotu Ram at his native village Sampla in Haryana's Rohtak district. On Monday, Modi inaugurated the 83-km Kundli-Manesar stretch of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, also known as western peripheral expressway. He also inaugurated the Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) section of the Violet Line and laid foundation of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, which would come up at Dudhola in Palwal district. Describing Haryana asa state of 'Jawans, Kisans and Pehalwans (referring to state's brave soldiers, hard working farmers and wrestlers who have brought laurels), Khattar thanked Modi for giving 'One Rank, One Pension' for theex-servicemen and announcing significant rise in MSP to farmers. The chief minister hailed the Ayushman Bharat- National Health Protection Scheme, saying 15.50 lakh families in the state could get benefit of health cover of up to Rs five lakh under the ambitious mission. He said 50,000 have got themselves registered under the scheme and in two just months, 1500 beneficiaries have availed benefits. Now, the people need not take loan or mortgage their property for medical treatment, he added. Earlier, Khattar described the KMP expressway as the lifeline for the people of Haryana. He said more industries would come up along the expressway. The chief minister said that the state government is developing Hisar Airport and looking forward for assistance of the central government for the same. The Union minister of state for planning and Gurugram MP, Rao Inderjit Singh also spoke on the occasion. At the outset, Rao Inderjit noted that Sultanpur village is famous for its lake. "A sanctuary was set up in 1972, which has been attracting tourists from far and wide. In 1991, this sanctuary was declared as a national park," he said. The four-time MP said he has seen Gurugram grow over the years and the city contributes significantly to the state's revenue. PTI SUN VSD CKCK