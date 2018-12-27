BJP trying to push Hindutva agenda through triple talaq bill: CPI(M)

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The government is batting for the triple talaq bill in Parliament to push its Hindutva agenda in the country, the CPI(M) alleged on Thursday. CPI(M)'s politburo member and its deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Md Salim said the main concern of the opposition parties regarding the bill was that it criminalises triple talaq. "The Supreme Court order does not put it in the category of a crime... The judgement of the SC was being forcefully passed by the government to push its political Hindutva agenda," he said, adding that it was an attempt of the government to divert attention of the public from the failed promises made by the BJP before the elections. He also said this was being done even as a Rajya Sabha committee was deliberating on the issue. "The government should wait for the report. Instead of trusting parliamentary procedure, the government has introduced the bill in Lok Sabha. This shows that it has no trust in such processes. It just wants to use tactics to scare society and use divisive forces to further its Hindutva agenda," he said. PTI ASG ASG INDIND