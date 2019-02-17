BJP using Pulwama terror strike to attack opposition parties, alleges Omar

Srinagar, Feb 17 (PTI) National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Partyhas "politicised" the Pulwama attack and was "using it to attack opposition parties". Abdullah's remarks come after BJP president Amit Shah, at a rally in Assam, said "the sacrificeof CRPF personnel won't go in vain as it's not the Congress government which is at the Centre, it is the BJP which is at the Centre". "The BJP & their pet channels shouldn't play victim now when the opposition does its political duty by highlighting the failures of the government. It's the BJP that has politicised the Pulwama attack & is using it to attack opposition parties. #Shame," Omar wrote on Twitter. PTI SSB CKCK