BJP Uttarakhand general secretary loses party post over sexual harassment allegations

Dehradun, Nov 8 (PTI) The ruling BJP Thursday confirmed the removal of Sanjay Kumar, who was embroiled in a sexual harassment controversy, from the post of the state party general secretary (organisation)."Kumar had written to the party's central leadership, seeking to be removed from the post and his request has been accepted," pradesh BJP president Ajay Bhatt told reporters.Last week, a BJP worker had accused Kumar of sexually harassing her, causing much embarrassment to the party.A buzz about the senior leader's removal from the post had been doing the rounds since November 3 but party leaders were tight-lipped about it. PTI ALM IJTIJTIJT