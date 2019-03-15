BJP veteran Devi Singh Bhati submits resignation

Bikaner (Raj), Mar 15 (PTI) BJP veteran Devi Singh Bhati on Friday submitted his resignation over giving ticket to party MP Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "I have sent my resignation to the party headquarters through e-mail. I had already apprised the party leadership in the state and the Centre about my objection to the candidature of Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner," he told PTI. The BJP office-bearers, however, refrained from commenting on the development. The seven-time MLA accused Meghwal of working as an "agent of the Congress". He said he will remain with the BJP if Meghwal was denied ticket from Bikaner. Bhati also denied speculations of him joining the Congress. The BJP has not yet announced any nominee from the set. Though speculation is rife that Meghwal may be fielded from Sriganganagar seat. PTI CORR AG SRY