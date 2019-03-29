BJP wants 10 more days to respond to notice for sharing 'main bhi chowkidar' video: Delhi CEO

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Election Commission Friday said the BJP has sought 10 more days to respond to a show cause notice issued to a member of its national election committee for sharing an "audio-visual advertisement" titled "main bhi chowkidar hun" on social media without complying with the directions of the poll body.Delhi's chief electoral officer, in a statement, said, "As regards the show cause notice dated March 26, issued for sharing the audio-visual ad titled 'main bhi chowkidar hun' on social media, the BJP has sought 10 days to file a reply."The poll body had earlier asked the BJP election committee member to submit a reply within three days.Earlier this month, the EC had directed political parties to keep the country's defence personnel out of election campaigning and not to use their photographs in advertisements.The EC's Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) had issued a conditional certificate dated March 16 to BJP national election committee member Neeraj "in respect of the said advertisement subject to the exclusion of the clips depicting Army personnel".In a bid to check violation of the poll code on social media, the EC had earlier asked political parties and candidates to get their digital content certified by the MCMC before posting it.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 16, launched the "main bhi chowkidar hun" campaign by putting out a tweet that read: "Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar."He had also tweeted a video that begins with the PM addressing the people saying, "Your chowkidar is absolutely alert."The video then moves into a song with visuals of people from across the length and breadth of the country, singing "main bhi chowkidar hun". The clip also shows a group of men in army fatigues engaged in a mock operation. PTI GVS NSDNSD