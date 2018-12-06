BJP wants to transform country into 'lynchistan', claims Cong

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday attacked the BJP over the Bulandshahr mob violence, claiming the ruling party's "true dream or version of new India" is to transform "Hindustan into lynchistan".At a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill alleged that whenever an incident of lynching and mob violence happens in the country, the BJP acts like the "spokesperson and the defender" of the accused.Asked about Yogi Adityanath's order of strict action against cow slaughter, unlawful trade in cattle and illegal slaughterhouses, he claimed the Uttar Pradesh chief minister will "never speak on any mob violence because the perpetrators of crime, the participants of mob, the lynch mob force are supported and constituted by the Bhartiya Janata Party."Adityanath has ordered a thorough probe and issued directions to take strict action against those involved in the alleged cow slaughter in the western Uttar Pradesh district.Earlier in the day, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, when asked about the Bulandshahr violence, noted that the state government has ordered an SIT probe and people should wait for its report.A mob of some 400 people fought pitched battles with police on Monday in Siana area of Bulandshahr district, apparently after right-wing activists were angered by the discovery of cow carcasses strewn in a nearby jungle.The incident had left Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and 20-year-old Sumit Kumar dead. "Even in the incident (in Bulandshahr), a representative of the VHP, a BJP youth wing leader, and a BJP member are named as an accused because the truth is BJP's true dream or a version of new India is to transform 'Hindustan' into 'lynchistan'," Shergill said."It is a fixed match between the mob violence and the BJP to spread the atmosphere of violence. Today in Uttar Pradesh, 'acchhe din' have only come on criminals and goons and 'bure din' have come for the policemen and the women of the state," he claimed.This is a sad state of affairs and a thorough independent investigation should be ordered immediately, the Congress leader said. On the slain inspector's younger son Abhishek appealing for communal harmony, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in a Facebook post, said: "Your father would be feeling proud of you, the country is feeling proud of you." PTI ASK ZMN