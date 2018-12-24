BJP welcomes Centre's nod for construction of Jammu-Poonch rail line

Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP Monday welcomed the Centre's decision of constructing the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch rail line and said there was an urgent need of laying similar railway track to Doda-Kishtwar so that progress and development reaches the last corner of the state. Chief spokesperson of the BJP Sunil Sethi said the project will connect major towns and will usher in a new era of development in the region. "The BJP welcomes the stated decision of the central government of clearing railway project to Poonch, which is likely to be announced in railway budget. The decision is a result of sustained efforts by state unit of the party in this regard," he said. "This dream project which will lead to life changing progress for the people living in the far-flung areas, is a result of realistic developmental approach by the Narendra Modi-led government," he said. Sethi said with rail connectivity it will be easier to make available best health care, emergencies, industrial and educational activities in these areas. "Much progress has been made in Jammu and Kashmir since the Modi government came to power at the Centre and lot many projects have been specially conceived for the state," he said. He said there was an urgent need of laying similar railway track to Doda-Kishtwar too so that progress and development reaches the last corner of the state. "Because of these areas being far-flung, opportunities had come in hands of enemies of the nation, terrorists, separatists and even some mainstream political groups owing proximity to separatists to spread hatred and divisive thinking in these areas," Sethi said. He also praised the governor administration for taking many steps to meet expectations of the people and conceding their long-pending demands. PTI TAS SNESNE