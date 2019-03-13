BJP will choose LS poll candidates based on winnability: Sudhanshu Trivedi

Jaipur, Mar 13 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi Wednesday said the party would choose candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on the basis of their capability and chances of winning.The BJP has a specific mechanism for ticket distribution under which local-level feedback of the candidate is taken, analysed and sent to central board of the party for its decision, he said at the party's New India Conclave on 'Empowered Modi-Empowered India' here.It will be party's effort to consider all possibilities, besides winnability while distributing tickets, Trivedi. To a question on Article 370 of the Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state, he said appropriate steps will be taken at the right time under the Constitutional purview. PTI AG NSDNSD