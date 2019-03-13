BJP will fight elections on issues of terrorism, corruption: Javadekar

Jaipur, Mar 13 (PTI) Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Wednesday said the BJP will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on issues of freeing the country from terrorism, poverty, filth and corruption.The BJP is progressing with confidence towards victory in the upcoming elections and nervousness in the opposition Congress is clearly visible, Javadekar said on the sidelines of party's core committee meeting here.Javadekar, who is also the BJP's election in-charge in Rajasthan, said public meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other prominent leaders will be organised in the coming week.He claimed that the BJP was growing stronger with the support of regional players, whereas the Congress-led grand alliance was weakening.Prominent leaders including V Satish, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Avinash Rai Khanna, Madan Lal Saini and others also attended the BJP's core committee meeting. PTI AG DIVDIV