BJP will form govt in MP on back of Chouhan's appeal, organisational strength: Sahasrabuddhe

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The BJP Tuesday dismissed the Congress' bid to woo Hindu voters in Madhya Pradesh as a "gimmickry" that will not "hoodwink" people, asserting that it will come back to power on the back of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's appeal and its organisational strength.BJP vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who is its in-charge for the poll-bound state, said the party will come close to its "ambitious" target of winning 200 seats in the 230-member assembly.The party had won 165 seats, its highest ever, in 2013 and many opinion polls now have suggested that the opposition Congress is putting up a strong fight.Sahasrabuddhe, however, told reporters that development works of the state government besides Chouhan's connect with the masses and the party's strong organisational machinery will propel it to fourth straight term at the helm.Asked about the Congress' bid to woo Hindu voters by promising to build cow sheds and also building the path which lord Ram is believed to have taken during his stay in forests, he claimed it reflected of the opposition party's "deep rooted guilty conscience for neglecting the nature of the country" all these years."It is not going to hoodwink people," he said.If the Congress is serious about the story of lord Ram, the it should start from supporting building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, where he is believed to have been born, the BJP leader said.His said his party's main agenda in the state is development and it is the Congress which has made cow and the RSS a part of the discourse by mentioning them in its manifesto.The Congress has also promised that it will bar government employees from attending RSS 'shakhas' and also not let the Hindutva organisation, which is the BJP's ideological mentor, organising its events in government premises if the party is voted to power.The Congress has taken the discourse to 1977 by talking about "banning" the RSS, he said, adding that it is very retrograde.Madhya Pradesh goes to polls on November 28. PTI KR ZMN